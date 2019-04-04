Mehbooba felicitates people on Shab-e-Meraj

April 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Former Chief Minister and President People's Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday felicitated people on the auspicious occasion of Shab-e-Meraj and urged them to imbibe the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) for making the world a better place to live in.

In a greeting message on the occasion, Mehbooba highlighted need for spreading the message of the Holy Prophet (SAW) which promote love, affection, kindness and mutual respect among the humankind. She said that cure of the ailments afflicting the world today lies in following the path shown by the Last Messenger (SAW).

Mehbooba described Shab-e-Meraj as the greatest miracle in the human history when Almighty Allah took His most beloved Prophet on journey to the Heavens and shared with Him the secrets of the universe. The occasion showed the most exalted position Muhammad (SAW) was bestowed by the Master of the Universe.



