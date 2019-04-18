About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Mehbooba failed to perform as a Chowkidar: Omar

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah Wednesday said Mehbooba Mufti failed to deliver on the promises she made during 2014 Assembly elections and could not protect interests of the state as CM of the state.
Addressing a public meet at Shangus, Omar said Mehbooba failed to deliver on every promise she made during her election campaign in 2014.
“The disenchantment among the youth is a direct consequence of her failure to protect the interests of the state. Calling herself a Chowkidar now is a mockery of the term itself as she has failed to perform her duties as CM. We didn’t see her protect the interests of the state and its people then. Her claim of projecting herself as the messiah gets deflated by thousands of youth who continue to bear the scars both at physical as well as psychologically levels inflicted on them during her tenure,” he said.
“If Mehbooba would have done chowkidari well, we would not have been witnessing youth turning towards arms. The situation would have been different,” he said.
“Had she done Chowkidari well, her workers would not have been sad and dejected today as she has admitted herself,” he said.
Omar reiterated his commitment to scrap infamous Public Safety Act (PSA) if voted to power.
“I am committed to remove the law from J&K. Once voted to power with a strong mandate, we will take no time to obliterate it from the papers. The move will provide respite to hundreds of families who are yearning to see their children. It will go a long way in infusing a sense of security among our people,” he said.
Taking a dig at PM Modi, Omar asked him to come forth with his achievements.
“Every vital sector of the country is narrating the grimy tale of failure. The self anointed chowkidar has failed on economic front; his much touted note ban wasn’t able to yield anticipated results. His undertaking on getting back the black money also turned out to be a damp squib. Moreover we also come to see how illicit consignments of money are being caught across the country, the scenario has debunked the claim of crackdown on dishonest sources of money in the country,” he said adding, “We also saw him fail on the security front as well. The country saw unremitting attacks on its security installations in Nagrota, Sanjwa, Pulwama and Uri.”
Cautioning youth against election boycott call, Omar said, “We have seen how New Delhi supplants its cronies in the state in the wake of election boycott. This time we have to make sure that we come out and avail the opportunity to salvage our state from BJP-RSS and its cronies.”
He hoped that people of south Kashmir would give a lesson to Mehboob in the upcoming polls.
The NC president appealed people to vote for party candidate Hasnain Masoodi to protect special status of Jammu and Kashmir in the parliament.

Latest News

EC took action against violators of MCC after SC push: Soz

EC took action against violators of MCC after SC push: Soz

Apr 17 | Agencies
Several PDP leaders join BJP in Ladakh

Several PDP leaders join BJP in Ladakh

Apr 17 | Press Trust of India
Kashmiris having a

Kashmiris having a 'rethink' over state's accession to India: Mehbooba

Apr 17 | Press Trust of India
Shab-e-Baraat to be observed at Jama Masjid on Saturday

Shab-e-Baraat to be observed at Jama Masjid on Saturday

Apr 17 | Rising Kashmir News
UN finds torture, ill-treatment in Afghan prisons

UN finds torture, ill-treatment in Afghan prisons

Apr 17 | Press Trust of India
Crime branch books job consultancy for fraud

Crime branch books job consultancy for fraud

Apr 17 | Rising Kashmir News
Intermittent rains lash several districts of Valley

Intermittent rains lash several districts of Valley

Apr 17 | Rising Kashmir News
Central Jail inmates call off strike after assurances by dist admin

Central Jail inmates call off strike after assurances by dist admin

Apr 17 | Agencies
Forces conduct searches at Gulshanpora Tral

Forces conduct searches at Gulshanpora Tral

Apr 17 | Agencies
At least 30 people dead as dust storm hits several Indian states

At least 30 people dead as dust storm hits several Indian states

Apr 17 | Agencies
BJP won

BJP won't allow two prime ministers in India: Shah

Apr 17 | Press Trust of India
Police registers FIR against army for manhandling SDM Dooru

Police registers FIR against army for manhandling SDM Dooru

Apr 17 | Rising Kashmir News
Traffic police Srinagar issues advisory for motorists in view of LS po ...

Traffic police Srinagar issues advisory for motorists in view of LS po ...

Apr 17 | Rising Kashmir News
No ban on civil traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway today

No ban on civil traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway today

Apr 17 | Agencies
KAS officers Association condemns manhandling of SDM Dooru

KAS officers Association condemns manhandling of SDM Dooru

Apr 17 | Rising Kashmir News
UNESCO experts ready to assist reconstruction of iconic Notre Dame

UNESCO experts ready to assist reconstruction of iconic Notre Dame

Apr 17 | Press Trust of India
Special observers for JK submit report to EC

Special observers for JK submit report to EC

Apr 17 | Press Trust of India
CRPF orders high-level inquiry into patient

CRPF orders high-level inquiry into patient's death during highway ban

Apr 17 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Mehbooba failed to perform as a Chowkidar: Omar

              

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah Wednesday said Mehbooba Mufti failed to deliver on the promises she made during 2014 Assembly elections and could not protect interests of the state as CM of the state.
Addressing a public meet at Shangus, Omar said Mehbooba failed to deliver on every promise she made during her election campaign in 2014.
“The disenchantment among the youth is a direct consequence of her failure to protect the interests of the state. Calling herself a Chowkidar now is a mockery of the term itself as she has failed to perform her duties as CM. We didn’t see her protect the interests of the state and its people then. Her claim of projecting herself as the messiah gets deflated by thousands of youth who continue to bear the scars both at physical as well as psychologically levels inflicted on them during her tenure,” he said.
“If Mehbooba would have done chowkidari well, we would not have been witnessing youth turning towards arms. The situation would have been different,” he said.
“Had she done Chowkidari well, her workers would not have been sad and dejected today as she has admitted herself,” he said.
Omar reiterated his commitment to scrap infamous Public Safety Act (PSA) if voted to power.
“I am committed to remove the law from J&K. Once voted to power with a strong mandate, we will take no time to obliterate it from the papers. The move will provide respite to hundreds of families who are yearning to see their children. It will go a long way in infusing a sense of security among our people,” he said.
Taking a dig at PM Modi, Omar asked him to come forth with his achievements.
“Every vital sector of the country is narrating the grimy tale of failure. The self anointed chowkidar has failed on economic front; his much touted note ban wasn’t able to yield anticipated results. His undertaking on getting back the black money also turned out to be a damp squib. Moreover we also come to see how illicit consignments of money are being caught across the country, the scenario has debunked the claim of crackdown on dishonest sources of money in the country,” he said adding, “We also saw him fail on the security front as well. The country saw unremitting attacks on its security installations in Nagrota, Sanjwa, Pulwama and Uri.”
Cautioning youth against election boycott call, Omar said, “We have seen how New Delhi supplants its cronies in the state in the wake of election boycott. This time we have to make sure that we come out and avail the opportunity to salvage our state from BJP-RSS and its cronies.”
He hoped that people of south Kashmir would give a lesson to Mehboob in the upcoming polls.
The NC president appealed people to vote for party candidate Hasnain Masoodi to protect special status of Jammu and Kashmir in the parliament.

News From Rising Kashmir

;