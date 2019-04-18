Mehbooba failed to perform as a Chowkidar: Omar

April 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah Wednesday said Mehbooba Mufti failed to deliver on the promises she made during 2014 Assembly elections and could not protect interests of the state as CM of the state.

Addressing a public meet at Shangus, Omar said Mehbooba failed to deliver on every promise she made during her election campaign in 2014.

“The disenchantment among the youth is a direct consequence of her failure to protect the interests of the state. Calling herself a Chowkidar now is a mockery of the term itself as she has failed to perform her duties as CM. We didn’t see her protect the interests of the state and its people then. Her claim of projecting herself as the messiah gets deflated by thousands of youth who continue to bear the scars both at physical as well as psychologically levels inflicted on them during her tenure,” he said.

“If Mehbooba would have done chowkidari well, we would not have been witnessing youth turning towards arms. The situation would have been different,” he said.

“Had she done Chowkidari well, her workers would not have been sad and dejected today as she has admitted herself,” he said.

Omar reiterated his commitment to scrap infamous Public Safety Act (PSA) if voted to power.

“I am committed to remove the law from J&K. Once voted to power with a strong mandate, we will take no time to obliterate it from the papers. The move will provide respite to hundreds of families who are yearning to see their children. It will go a long way in infusing a sense of security among our people,” he said.

Taking a dig at PM Modi, Omar asked him to come forth with his achievements.

“Every vital sector of the country is narrating the grimy tale of failure. The self anointed chowkidar has failed on economic front; his much touted note ban wasn’t able to yield anticipated results. His undertaking on getting back the black money also turned out to be a damp squib. Moreover we also come to see how illicit consignments of money are being caught across the country, the scenario has debunked the claim of crackdown on dishonest sources of money in the country,” he said adding, “We also saw him fail on the security front as well. The country saw unremitting attacks on its security installations in Nagrota, Sanjwa, Pulwama and Uri.”

Cautioning youth against election boycott call, Omar said, “We have seen how New Delhi supplants its cronies in the state in the wake of election boycott. This time we have to make sure that we come out and avail the opportunity to salvage our state from BJP-RSS and its cronies.”

He hoped that people of south Kashmir would give a lesson to Mehboob in the upcoming polls.

The NC president appealed people to vote for party candidate Hasnain Masoodi to protect special status of Jammu and Kashmir in the parliament.