About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Mehbooba failed to deliver on flood management project: NC

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Thursday blasted former BJP-PDP government over their dismal performance in expediting the work on vital projects of the state saying that the inefficiency that has bequeathed by former Mehbooba led government into the state administration is primarily responsible for diminutive spending on Jhelum-Tawi flood recovery project.
In a statement issued from party headquarters Nawa-e-Subah, provincial Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said that the state government’s capacity to spend funds on infrastructure projects was now being questioned as the state government has just spent Rs. 71 Cr of the Rs. 1500 Cr world bank funded project in last three years as per media reports. “With this kind of report card the state would not be able to get its other vital projects funded by the internal funding agencies. This also deflates the development balloon of BJP-PDP combine. The report that came other day in the local daily has debunked the high sounding assertions of former PDP-BJP government on the development of state,” he said.
Imran said that the pace of work on the projects didn’t pick up during the former BJP-PDP coalition government. “However it was expected that the pace of work on the vital flood recovery project, sanctioned after then CM Omar Abdullah held a series of meetings with World Bank, will pick up in the governor’s rule that followed the coalition government. The deadline for completion of the Jhelum Tawi flood recovery project is 30 June 2020. Spending more than Rs. 1400 Cr in a year seem rather impossible given the scope of the work is very immense. Spending so much money in the remaining 13 months seems to be a tall order for an administration that wasn’t able to cope with the scope of work in past three years,” he said.
Imran said that it was expected of the administration to learn lessons and add to the flood preparedness and precautionary measures of the state.

Latest News

Three Hizb militants killed, army soldier injured in Shopian

Three Hizb militants killed, army soldier injured in Shopian

May 16 | Agencies
If Godse a patriot, is Mahatma Gandhi anti-national: Omar

If Godse a patriot, is Mahatma Gandhi anti-national: Omar

May 16 | Press Trust of India
Bhaderwah killing: Four detained, curfew remains imposed

Bhaderwah killing: Four detained, curfew remains imposed

May 16 | Agencies
KU postpones entrance test scheduled on Friday

KU postpones entrance test scheduled on Friday

May 16 | Riyaz Bhat
Militant killed during gunfight in Hendew village of Shopian

Militant killed during gunfight in Hendew village of Shopian

May 16 | Rising Kashmir News
Gunfight erupts in south Kashmir

Gunfight erupts in south Kashmir's Shopian district

May 16 | Rising Kashmir News
Bar Association condemns civilian killing, supports JRL

Bar Association condemns civilian killing, supports JRL's Friday harta ...

May 16 | Rising Kashmir News
Omar accuses EC of colluding with BJP

Omar accuses EC of colluding with BJP

May 16 | Rising Kashmir News
Reports about attack on Army in Shopian incorrect: Police

Reports about attack on Army in Shopian incorrect: Police

May 16 | Agencies
Mehbooba grieved over Pattan youth’s death

Mehbooba grieved over Pattan youth’s death

May 16 | Rising Kashmir News
JRL calls for shutdown on Friday against killings in Kashmir

JRL calls for shutdown on Friday against killings in Kashmir

May 16 | RK Online Desk
Gunfight rages in Kupwara forests

Gunfight rages in Kupwara forests

May 16 | RK Online Desk
Pulwama gunfight: Slain militants identified

Pulwama gunfight: Slain militants identified

May 16 | RK Online Desk
Gunfight aftermath: Restrictions imposed in Pulwama town

Gunfight aftermath: Restrictions imposed in Pulwama town

May 16 | Javid Sofi
Pulwama gunfight: 3 militants, civilian, Army man killed

Pulwama gunfight: 3 militants, civilian, Army man killed

May 16 | Javid Sofi
Pulwama gunfighy: Two militants, Army man killed

Pulwama gunfighy: Two militants, Army man killed

May 16 | RK Online Desk
Pulwama gunfight: Militant killed, 3 Army men, civilian injured

Pulwama gunfight: Militant killed, 3 Army men, civilian injured

May 16 | Javid Sofi
Man shot dead in Bhaderwah

Man shot dead in Bhaderwah

May 16 | RK Online Desk
Classwork suspended in higher secondary schools, colleges in Kashmir p ...

Classwork suspended in higher secondary schools, colleges in Kashmir p ...

May 16 | RK Online Desk
Pattan youth injured in clashes succumbs

Pattan youth injured in clashes succumbs

May 16 | RK Online Desk
PDP activist injured in Shopian attack succumbs

PDP activist injured in Shopian attack succumbs

May 16 | RK Online Desk
Gunfight rages in Pulwama

Gunfight rages in Pulwama

May 16 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Mehbooba failed to deliver on flood management project: NC

              

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Thursday blasted former BJP-PDP government over their dismal performance in expediting the work on vital projects of the state saying that the inefficiency that has bequeathed by former Mehbooba led government into the state administration is primarily responsible for diminutive spending on Jhelum-Tawi flood recovery project.
In a statement issued from party headquarters Nawa-e-Subah, provincial Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said that the state government’s capacity to spend funds on infrastructure projects was now being questioned as the state government has just spent Rs. 71 Cr of the Rs. 1500 Cr world bank funded project in last three years as per media reports. “With this kind of report card the state would not be able to get its other vital projects funded by the internal funding agencies. This also deflates the development balloon of BJP-PDP combine. The report that came other day in the local daily has debunked the high sounding assertions of former PDP-BJP government on the development of state,” he said.
Imran said that the pace of work on the projects didn’t pick up during the former BJP-PDP coalition government. “However it was expected that the pace of work on the vital flood recovery project, sanctioned after then CM Omar Abdullah held a series of meetings with World Bank, will pick up in the governor’s rule that followed the coalition government. The deadline for completion of the Jhelum Tawi flood recovery project is 30 June 2020. Spending more than Rs. 1400 Cr in a year seem rather impossible given the scope of the work is very immense. Spending so much money in the remaining 13 months seems to be a tall order for an administration that wasn’t able to cope with the scope of work in past three years,” he said.
Imran said that it was expected of the administration to learn lessons and add to the flood preparedness and precautionary measures of the state.

News From Rising Kashmir

;