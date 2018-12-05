Mehbooba expresses grief over PDP worker’s demise

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 04:
Former Chief Minister and President People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of PDP’s Block President Magam, Handwara, Abdul Rashid Lone.
Lone after a brief spell of illness passed away on Monday evening in his hometown of Magam, Handwara. He was associated with the PDP as one of its senior workers since the year 2002 and was at present discharging his duties as party’s Block President, Magam, Handwara.
In a statement issued Mehbooba hailed the dedication with which late Abdul Rashid Lone strengthened the party at the grassroots and worked tirelessly for its overall all growth in his area.
Mehbooba prayed for peace to the departed soul and offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family at the hour of great loss.
