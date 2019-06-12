Mehbooba expresses concern over delay in issuance of reservation orders for Pahari community

June 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba has expressed concern over inordinate delay in issuance of necessary orders paving way for reservations for the members of Pahari speaking community.

Months after Governor Shri Satyapal Malik gave assent to the bill passed by Mehbooba Mufti led government for reservation for members of Pahari Community, the concerned administrative department is yet to issue the required SRO in this regard leaving the whole community in a state of anxity.

Mehbooba has urged Governor to intervene in the matter and get the relevant orders issued without any further delay so that the members of Pahari Speaking community get the much awaited relief.