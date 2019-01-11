Mehbooba exposed after her sordid acceptance on alliance with BJP: NC

Srinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Thursday alleged that Mehbooba Mufti’s recent out pouring wherein she had unwittingly said that she had forged the alliance with BJP to save her party from rupture is sordid acceptance of betraying people’s mandate.
Party’s General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar in a statement released from party headquarter, Nawa-e-Subha said that the recent blatant assertions of Mehbooba Mufti have vindicated our stand that the Agenda of Alliance between PDP –BJP was not sacrosanct. “After presiding over the scores of civilian killings, brazen nepotism, barefaced corruption, Mehbooba Mufti has ingenuously accepted that the idea of alliance with BJP was to grind her own axe. The most touted Agenda of Alliance turned out to be a bit of rubbish, both the parties unscrupulously hid behind it to pursue their own vested interests,” he said.
Sagar said that much bravado was created by Mufti’s that the Agenda of Alliance was to advance the cause of development in state. “However, now she has brazenly and cheekily detracted from her previous stand. The catch words like ‘Mufti Sahab ka Khawab’ which Mehbooba Ji continuously parroted proved to be a mere ‘Jhumla’, which they bald-facedly used to deceive the people of state in particular the people of valley,” he said.
He said that Mehbooba is contradicting her father’s statements and that her own assertions have cast a shadow on the politics of Late Mufti Syed. “We have from time to time asked people to remain watchful of the kind of politics which Mufti’s pursue. Her assertions obliquely reveal that she preferred personal interests over the interests of heartbroken youth of Kashmir. Her sordid revelation has made it pretty clear that she preferred to remain in government even letting all forces as are inimical to state’s interests to destroy the identity of state,” he said.
Sagar maintained that in power she continued to justify PDPs alliance with BJP citing many reasons but now she is speaking a different language altogether. “The way she disgracefully castigated her former colleagues as ‘trash’ is reflective of her anxiety and the kind of politics she is playing,” he said adding that people in the state have seen through her machinations and will not be fooled by her theatrics.