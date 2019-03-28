Mehbooba eroded JK’s identity, autonomy: Masoodi

March 28, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Former chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti eroded unique identity and autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir, alleged National Conference nominated candidate for Anantnag parliamentary constituency for upcoming parliamentary elections, said Justice (retired) Hasnain Masoodi on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters, Masoodi said that he is optimistic of wining Anantnag constituency because his opponent, PDP's candidate, Mehbooba Mufti had made it easy for him.

"It was under his tenure as Chief Minister of J and K state that the political and economic autonomy was eroded step by step, GST was implemented, SARFAESI was not opposed and anti-people industrial policy was implemented," he said, adding that

She has to answer before people what she did when she was in power and people will take her accountable and give their verdict on these parameters.

"We would have exempted saffron, walnuts and other things from tax but authority to do so by state was compromised by Mehbooba government," he said, adding that Implementation of NEET and SARFAESI should have been opposed.

He said that all these things will hurt people of Kashmir for many years to come and she would be held accountable for her toffee and milk taunts and for operationalization of NIA. "People will judge her on these things and she has made it easy for me," he said.

He added that he feels proud to have been nominated by NC for upcoming parliamentary elections as its candidate for Anantnag constituency.

"I chose NC because I see it not only as a political party but as a movement which has been committed for safeguarding identity and autonomy of J and K state", he said, adding Kashmir is facing many issues and that he believes that these issues can be resolved by a strong leadership and only NC can provide such a strong leadership.



Retired justice Masoodi is a resident of Khrew village in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. He graduated in law from Kashmir University in first rank in 1977 and was enrolled as advocate in the same year. He topped the list for judicial service and was appointed as civil judge in 1982. He did Masters in law from prestigious Harvard University in USA in 1993. He was elevated to Bench in 2009.