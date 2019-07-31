About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 31, 2019 | Agencies

Mehbooba discusses Kashmir situation with NC, CPI (M), PC

Former chief minister and PDP patron Mehbooba Mufti is trying to forge a united approach of parties in the wake of recent developments in the state and has held talks with arch rivals National Conference as well as People's Conference and CPI-M.
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said that the PDP leader had spoken to him and he would convene an all party meeting after his return to Kashmir from Delhi.
"Yes, she spoke to me yesterday (Monday) about an all party meeting. I will convene it once I reach Srinagar," Abdullah told PTI over phone.
Mehbooba took to Twitter saying she had spoken to People's Conference leaders Sajad Gani Lone and Imran Ansari in this regard.
"Spoke to heads of J&K mainstream parties including my former colleagues @sajadlone & @imranrezaansari regarding emerging developments in the state. There is a growing consensus that the present situation demands recalibration of response & a united approach," she said.
Mehbooba had Monday asked Farooq Abdullah to convene an all-party meeting.
"In light of recent developments that have caused a sense of panic amongst people in J&K, I've requested Dr Farooq Abdullah sahab to convene an all party meeting. Need of the hour is to come together & forge a united response. We the people of Kashmir need to stand up as one," she tweeted.
The political affairs committee of People's Conference headed by Lone met to discuss and deliberate on party's future strategy in wake of the recent political developments suggesting a threat to the special identity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
"There is as yet no clear evidence (of any changes to special status of the state), the need of the hour is not to be off guard," a People's Conference leader said.
He said the party was unanimous and unambiguous in its assertion that special provisions are irreversible and sacred for the people of Kashmir.
"The party made an appeal to all those parties who believe in the defence of these special provisions to refrain from making attacks against each other at least for the duration when present political conditions are mired in suspense. Politics gives us enough opportunities to attack each other and there is enough ammunition with all of us to use against each other," he added.
CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami asked the governor's administration to clear confusion over the government orders which have deepened uncertainty in Kashmir in the last few days.
"The governor needs to clarify whether it is a rumour that 100 companies of additional companies of paramilitary forces are being deployed in Kashmir? One of his Advisor is saying 'the deployment was a deliberate and calculated response to the need of security grid,' while the governor says the 'government' orders being circulated on social media in Kashmir from past few days were invalid," he said.
Meanwhile, Governor Satya Pal Malik Tuesday sought to put to rest speculation that a "major development" was likely in the state, saying "everything is fine, everything is normal". He disowned as invalid government orders that had generated panic in recent days.
A spate of government orders including one which spoke of prolonged law and order situation, had generated widespread speculation that the Centre was planning to abrogate Article 35-A which provides exclusive rights to immoveable property and government jobs only to natives of Jammu and Kashmir.
Dismissing the speculation, the governor said "Koi valid order nahi hai jo dikhayi diya gaya hai (There are no valid orders that are in circulation on social media)".

 

Latest News

Anantnag gunfight: Top JeM commander among two militants killed

Anantnag gunfight: Top JeM commander among two militants killed

Jul 30 | RK Online Desk
Anantnag gunfight: Top JeM commander among two militants killed

Anantnag gunfight: Top JeM commander among two militants killed

Jul 30 | RK Online Desk
Bijbehara encounter: Two militants killed, search operation underway

Bijbehara encounter: Two militants killed, search operation underway

Jul 30 | Agencies
Police to procure 4000 weapon safety systems to curb gun-snatching in ...

Police to procure 4000 weapon safety systems to curb gun-snatching in ...

Jul 30 | Press Trust of India
Army man killed in cross-LoC firing in Rajouri

Army man killed in cross-LoC firing in Rajouri

Jul 30 | RK Online Desk
Gunfight rages in Anantnag village

Gunfight rages in Anantnag village

Jul 30 | RK Online Desk
Govt orders reshuffle in administration, Sehrish Asgar is Director Inf ...

Govt orders reshuffle in administration, Sehrish Asgar is Director Inf ...

Jul 30 | RK Online Desk
PC will encourage sincere, collective efforts to defend special provis ...

PC will encourage sincere, collective efforts to defend special provis ...

Jul 30 | Rising Kashmir News
Omar demands CBI probe into

Omar demands CBI probe into 'fake' orders circulated on social media

Jul 30 | Agencies
CBSE to not allow subject change in classes 10, 12 on account of stude ...

CBSE to not allow subject change in classes 10, 12 on account of stude ...

Jul 30 | Agencies
Guv admin must clear confusion over

Guv admin must clear confusion over 'govt orders': Tarigami

Jul 30 | Rising Kashmir News
Indian culture destroyed in areas with concentration of Christians, Mu ...

Indian culture destroyed in areas with concentration of Christians, Mu ...

Jul 30 | Agencies
Law Minister RS Prasad moves Triple Talaq bill in RS

Law Minister RS Prasad moves Triple Talaq bill in RS

Jul 30 | Press Trust of India
Father murders daughter in Baramulla: Police

Father murders daughter in Baramulla: Police

Jul 30 | Noor ul Haq
Govt orders circulated on social media invalid: Governor

Govt orders circulated on social media invalid: Governor

Jul 30 | RK Online Desk
Any move against worship places, religious matters will be resisted: M ...

Any move against worship places, religious matters will be resisted: M ...

Jul 30 | RK Online Desk
Police arrests drug peddler in Sopore

Police arrests drug peddler in Sopore

Jul 30 | RK Online Desk
Husnain Masoodi gives ‘Calling Attention’ notice in LS

Husnain Masoodi gives ‘Calling Attention’ notice in LS

Jul 30 | RK Online Desk
Conflicts kill, hurt a record 12,000 children: UN report

Conflicts kill, hurt a record 12,000 children: UN report

Jul 30 | AP/Press Trust of India
Batch of 1,175 yatris leave Jammu for Amarnath cave

Batch of 1,175 yatris leave Jammu for Amarnath cave

Jul 30 | RK Online Desk
15 killed as Pak army plane crashes into residential area

15 killed as Pak army plane crashes into residential area

Jul 30 | AFP/Press Trust of India
57 dead in Brazil prison riot; 16 decapitated: Officials

57 dead in Brazil prison riot; 16 decapitated: Officials

Jul 30 | AP/Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 31, 2019 | Agencies

Mehbooba discusses Kashmir situation with NC, CPI (M), PC

              

Former chief minister and PDP patron Mehbooba Mufti is trying to forge a united approach of parties in the wake of recent developments in the state and has held talks with arch rivals National Conference as well as People's Conference and CPI-M.
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said that the PDP leader had spoken to him and he would convene an all party meeting after his return to Kashmir from Delhi.
"Yes, she spoke to me yesterday (Monday) about an all party meeting. I will convene it once I reach Srinagar," Abdullah told PTI over phone.
Mehbooba took to Twitter saying she had spoken to People's Conference leaders Sajad Gani Lone and Imran Ansari in this regard.
"Spoke to heads of J&K mainstream parties including my former colleagues @sajadlone & @imranrezaansari regarding emerging developments in the state. There is a growing consensus that the present situation demands recalibration of response & a united approach," she said.
Mehbooba had Monday asked Farooq Abdullah to convene an all-party meeting.
"In light of recent developments that have caused a sense of panic amongst people in J&K, I've requested Dr Farooq Abdullah sahab to convene an all party meeting. Need of the hour is to come together & forge a united response. We the people of Kashmir need to stand up as one," she tweeted.
The political affairs committee of People's Conference headed by Lone met to discuss and deliberate on party's future strategy in wake of the recent political developments suggesting a threat to the special identity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
"There is as yet no clear evidence (of any changes to special status of the state), the need of the hour is not to be off guard," a People's Conference leader said.
He said the party was unanimous and unambiguous in its assertion that special provisions are irreversible and sacred for the people of Kashmir.
"The party made an appeal to all those parties who believe in the defence of these special provisions to refrain from making attacks against each other at least for the duration when present political conditions are mired in suspense. Politics gives us enough opportunities to attack each other and there is enough ammunition with all of us to use against each other," he added.
CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami asked the governor's administration to clear confusion over the government orders which have deepened uncertainty in Kashmir in the last few days.
"The governor needs to clarify whether it is a rumour that 100 companies of additional companies of paramilitary forces are being deployed in Kashmir? One of his Advisor is saying 'the deployment was a deliberate and calculated response to the need of security grid,' while the governor says the 'government' orders being circulated on social media in Kashmir from past few days were invalid," he said.
Meanwhile, Governor Satya Pal Malik Tuesday sought to put to rest speculation that a "major development" was likely in the state, saying "everything is fine, everything is normal". He disowned as invalid government orders that had generated panic in recent days.
A spate of government orders including one which spoke of prolonged law and order situation, had generated widespread speculation that the Centre was planning to abrogate Article 35-A which provides exclusive rights to immoveable property and government jobs only to natives of Jammu and Kashmir.
Dismissing the speculation, the governor said "Koi valid order nahi hai jo dikhayi diya gaya hai (There are no valid orders that are in circulation on social media)".

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;