Mehbooba directs fast-pacing recruitments

19583 selections made by SSRB, 3290 by PSC in 3-years
19583 selections made by SSRB, 3290 by PSC in 3-years
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Feb 26:
Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, has impressed upon the recruiting agencies including the Public Service Commission (PSC) and Subordinate Services Recruitment Board (SSRB) to speed up recruitment process in the state even as she asked the departments to update the number of vacancies and clear the backlog of class-IV recruitments.
Chairing a review meeting, Chief Minister advised the PSC and SSRB to devise a yearly calendar of recruitments to save time and make the selected candidates available to the government in time. She specifically asked for pacing up of selections in School Education, Higher Education and Health & Medical Education departments in view of the demand on ground.
Chairman, J&K Public Service Commission, Lateef u Zaman Deva; Chief Secretary, B. B. Vyas and administrative secretaries of all the departments were present in the meeting.
Mehbooba also directed speeding up the process of DPCs so that more vacancies are cleared “down below” for appointment. She also directed fast tracking of the recruitment process of class-IV vacancies which have crossed five thousand.
She specifically directed the departments to project their vacancy positions for the current year, refer these to recruiting agencies “so that selections are made in time.” She also asked the concerned departments and recruiting agencies to follow the court cases rigorously.
During the meeting, CM reviewed department wise status of selections made, vacant positions and under process selections by the SSRB and the PSC.
The meeting was informed that 3290 selections were made by the PSC during the last three years, including 2095 during last year which also includes 510 selections ever since she held such a review meeting on November 22 last year. Of the pending 2191 vacancies with the Commission, advertisement process for 1104 is on and soon selections in respect of 700 vacancies would be made, the meeting was informed. The meeting was informed that of the 88 cases of DPC received during last three years, 57 have been cleared and 31 are in various stages of clearance.
As for the SSRB, Mehbooba was informed that 19, 583 selections were made during the last three years and currently selection process in respect of 9447 vacancies is on. As far as the departmental promotion committees were concerned 28733 cases have been cleared in various departments while as 3254 such cases are in various stages of completion, the meeting was informed. Also more than five thousand vacancies of class IV vacancies are yet to be filled, the meeting was informed.
During the meeting, the CM was informed about the action taken on many of her directions during her last review meeting.
She has impressed upon the recruiting agencies like the Public Service Commission (PSC) and Subordinate Services Recruitment Board (SSRB) to “speed up recruitment process in the state even as she asked the departments to update the vacancy positions and clear the backlog of class IV recruitments.”
Chairing a review meeting in this regard, Chief Minister advised the PSC and SSRB to devise a “yearly calendar of recruitments to save time and make the selected candidates available to the Government in time. She specifically asked for pacing up of selections in School Education, Higher Education and Health & Medical Education Departments in view of the demand on ground.
Chairman, J&K Public Service Commission, Lateef u Zaman Deva; Chief Secretary, B. B. Vyas and administrative secretaries of all the Departments were present in the meeting.
Mehbooba also directed speeding up the process of DPCs so that more vacancies are cleared down below for appointment. She also directed fast tracking of the recruitment process of class IV vacancies which have crossed five thousand. She specifically directed the Departments to project their vacancy positions for the current year, refer these to recruiting agencies so that selections are made in time. She also asked the concerned Departments and recruiting agencies to follow the court cases rigorously.
During the meeting, the CM reviewed Department wise status of selections made, vacant positions and under process selections by the SSRB and the PSC.
The meeting was informed that 3290 selections were made by the PSC during the last three years, including 2095 during last year which also includes 510 selections eversince she held such a review meeting on November 22 last. Of the pending 2191 vacancies with the Commission, advertisement process for 1104 is on and soon selections in respect of 700 vacancies would be made, the meeting was informed. The meeting was informed that of the 88 cases of DPC received during last three years, 57 have been cleared and 31 are in various stages of clearance.
As for the SSRB, the Chief Minister was informed that 19, 583 selections were made during the last three years and currently selection process in respect of 9447 vacancies is on. As for the Departmental Promotion Committees, 28733 cases have been cleared in various Departments while as 3254 such cases are in various stages of completion, the meeting was informed. Also more than five thousand vacancies of class IV vacancies are yet to be filled, the meeting was informed.
During the meeting, the Chief Minister was informed about the action taken on many of her directions during her last review meeting.
0 Comment(s)