Mehbooba did silently what Vohra did leading to outrage

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Aug 04:
Before Governor Narinder Nath Vohra “omitted” the Section 10 of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act (J&KPSA), 1978, the previous PDP-BJP government had silently amended the act when it was in power and did away with the necessity of approval from the Chief Justice of the J&K High Court to appoint members of an advisory board that reviews PSA detention orders.
Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti approved the ordinance on May 22 for the amendment of Section 14 of PSA and paved way for the appointment of members of an advisory board without judicial consultation.
As per the amendment of subsection (3) of section 14 of JKPSA, the Chairman and other members of the advisory board are to be appointed by the government on the recommendation of the search-cum-selection committee consisting of a Chief Secretary and secretaries of the State’s Home and Law departments.
The three-member advisory board is empowered to review PSA detention orders issued by the concerned District Magistrates and the Divisional Commissioners under J&KPSA.
The amendment removed the mandatory requirement of consultation with the Chief Justice of the J&K High Court unless the government intends to appoint a sitting judge of the High Court or a sitting District and Sessions Judge.
The erstwhile Section 14 (3) of the Act stipulated that the chairperson and members of the board should be appointed by the government in consultation with the Chief Justice of the High Court.
The advisory board is empowered by law to examine the correctness of every detention order issued by the District Magistrate or the Divisional Commissioner under the JKPSA Act.
The board can recommend revocation of a detention order or confirm it based on the material presented before it.
Under Section 17 of J&KPSA, an order to revoke the detention of a person is binding on the State government.
On June 19, PDP-BJP government collapsed after BJP pulled out of the coalition after three years of its rule in the State.
Since the fall of the PDP-BJP coalition, the State is under the Governor’s rule.
On 13 July the government led by the Governor amended section 10 of JKPSA to allow the government to lodge persons detained under PSA in jails outside the State.
Before this amendment, the act stipulated that PSA detainees should not be lodged in the outside State jails.
While the amendment made by the government led by the Governor triggered an outrage from political sections in Kashmir, the amendment made by then Mehbooba-led government, which was found by Venkatesh Nayak of Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI) and Shaikh Ghulam Rasool of J&K RTI Movement went unnoticed.
“The J&K government has not yet placed in the public domain detailed reasons, facts and materials that form the basis of this amendment despite statutory obligations of transparency under The J&K Right to Information Act, 2009,” Nayak and Rasool said.
Between April 2016 and mid-December 2017, the State government referred 1004 detention orders to the advisory board that found sufficient cause to recommend confirmation of the detention order in 998 cases.
Around the same period, the J&K High Court admitted 941 cases seeking quashing of the detention orders issued under the PSA.
However, since March 2016, the J&K High Court quashed 764 detention orders, 81 percent of the detention orders that advisory board had upheld earlier.
javid@risingkashmir.com