Mehbooba demands withdrawal of cases against Kashmiri students

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 15:
Former Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Monday demanded withdrawal of cases against three AMU students from the Valley, who were booked after they tried to hold funeral prayer in absentia for slain Hizbul Mujahideen commander Manan Bashir Wani.
She also asked the Government of India (GoI) to intervene in the matter.
The three Kashmiri students of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) were booked Friday for sedition for allegedly raising "anti-India" slogans and trying to hold a prayer meeting for Wani, a day after he was killed in a gun battle with forces in north Kashmir's Handwara area.
"Pushing youth to the wall will be counter productive. Centre must intervene in withdrawing cases against students & AMU authorities must revoke their suspension,” Mehbooba posted on Twitter.
She said state governments outside Jammu and Kashmir should be “sensitive” to the situation and “prevent further alienation”.
"It will be a travesty to punish them (students) for remembering their former colleague (Wani) who was a victim of relentless violence in Kashmir," the PDP president said in another tweet.
Twenty-seven-year-old Wani, who was pursing a Ph.D course in allied geology at the AMU, had quit the university and joined militant ranks in January this year.
In the wake of the suspension of the three Kashmiri students, more than 1,200 students from Jammu and Kashmir studying at the varsity have threatened to leave for their homes on October 17, if the sedition charges against the three were not dropped.