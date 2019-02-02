About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Mehbooba demands opening of all cross LoC routes

Published at February 02, 2019 02:39 PM 0Comment(s)999views


Mehbooba demands opening of all cross LoC routes

Agencies

Srinagar

Demanding opening of all cross LoC routes, including Kargil-Skardu, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said such initiatives will not only open up Jammu and Kashmir to the world, but also serve the cause of peace beyond boundaries.

Meanwhile, National Conference (NC) Vice-President and former chief minister Omar Abdullah, chairman of Hurriyat (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also supported the demand of people of Kargil in Ladakh region, to open road to Skardu.

Mehbooba, who resigned as Chief Minister in June last year after BJP pulled out from the coalition government, said opening of all cross LoC routes was one of the points envisaged in the 'Self Rule' document of PDP.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top