Mehbooba demands opening of all cross LoC routes

AgenciesSrinagar
Demanding opening of all cross LoC routes, including Kargil-Skardu, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said such initiatives will not only open up Jammu and Kashmir to the world, but also serve the cause of peace beyond boundaries.
Meanwhile, National Conference (NC) Vice-President and former chief minister Omar Abdullah, chairman of Hurriyat (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also supported the demand of people of Kargil in Ladakh region, to open road to Skardu.
Mehbooba, who resigned as Chief Minister in June last year after BJP pulled out from the coalition government, said opening of all cross LoC routes was one of the points envisaged in the 'Self Rule' document of PDP.