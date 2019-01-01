Mehbooba created havoc as JK CM: NC

Srinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Monday said alleged that Peoples Democratic Party president, Mehbooba Mufti “created havoc during her tenure as the State's chief minister.”
Addressing workers from here at NC headquarters, party’s general secretary, Ali Muhammad Sagar alleged “Mehbooba Mufti has no chance to gloss over wanton killings and maiming she presided over during her stint as chief minister,” she said.
“The recent drubbing of BJP, however has made it pretty clear that people have now rejected BJP as a jhumla party,” he said, adding that “people still recount how Mehbooba continued surrendering before BJP during her tenure as chief minister.” He alleged that BJP government was mulling to come up with a bill criminalizing triple Talaq since long.
“But Mehbooba didn’t raise the issue with her former ally at any forum when she was hand in gloves with them. I fail to understand that what purpose her statements serve now,” he said, adding “people won’t exonerate her. No matter how much gimmickry she plays around, she cannot absolve herself of murdering the trust of people by joining hands with the same BJP which is on a spree of annihilating Muslim identity in India by name change of cities and fiddling with Muslim personal laws.” Sagar alleged that “she shamelessly surrendered before BJP to satiate her appetite for tyranny.”
“It is sickening to see her shed crocodile tears over the ordeals Kashmiris are faced with, given the fact she ruled Kashmir for 1130 days and during those days she presided over 237 civilian killings, 1025 blindings, and more than 30,000 arrests,” he alleged.
Sagar alleged that the “unbridled CASO’s, arrests, civilian killings have turned south Kashmir into a sea of Melancholy. Kashmiris are not that guile to be moved by crocodile tears.” “It was during Mehboobaji’s tenure that people were stopped from offering prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar. It is for the first time that Jamia Masjid was kept under siege for 18 months. Now she has the gumption to condemn recent excesses at Jamia Masjid.”
JeI condemns Jamia Masjid’s desecration, says act intolerable for Muslims
Srinagar: Jama’at Islami, Jammu and Kashmir on Monday expressed deep anguish over the anti-Islamic act of desecration of historic Jamia Masjid, Srinagar—which according to the party has remained pivotal centre for propagation and promotion of Islamic teachings in Kashmir region.
In a statement issued here, JeI spokesperson said “Jamia Masjid has been playing a primary role during critical period of Kashmir history and guided the oppressed people rightly and in right direction.”
“Some disgruntled elements at the behest of some anti-Islamic agencies by raising black flag on the very sacred pulpit of this grand Masjid have hurt the sentiments of the millions of Muslims living over here,” JeI said.
JeI alleged that this was a “vicious attempt to cause dissension among the most suffering Muslim fraternity in the valley.”
“Such elements are not serving any cause of the people of Kashmir or that of Islam but causing hurdles in it,” the statement said. “Their nefarious activities are a cause of great concern for the entire Muslim Ummah living over here and the common masses are fed up with their acts of hatred and discord.”