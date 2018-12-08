Mehbooba condoles loss of lives in Poonch road accident

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has expressed shock and grief over the loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Mandi area in Poonch district today.
In a statement issued here, the PDP president described the deaths in the accident as unfortunate and tragic. She also conveyed her sympathies to the families of those killed in the accident.
The PDP president further expressed concern over the surge being witnessed in road accidents in the hilly areas of the State and asked the state government to review the status of the parameters pertaining to passenger safety, road and vehicle conditions in the state in general and in the hilly areas in particular.
Mehbooba Mufti has extended heartfelt condolences to the families of those who died in the tragic accident while praying for speedy recovery to those who were injured in the accident.