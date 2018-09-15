Mehbooba condoles loss of lives

Prays for speedy recovery of injured, commiserates with bereaved families
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 14:
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has expressed shock and grief over the loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Kishtwar.
At least 13 persons were killed on Friday when a mini bus packed with passengers skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Kishtwar district.
In her condolence message, the PDP president described the deaths in the accident as unfortunate and tragic. She also conveyed her sympathies to the families of those killed in the accident.
The PDP president further expressed concern over the surge being witnessed in road accidents in the hilly areas of the State and asked the state government to review the status of the parameters pertaining to passenger safety, road and vehicle conditions in the state in general and in the hilly areas in particular.
Extending heartfelt condolences to the families of those who died in the tragic accident, Mehbooba prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and speedy recovery to those who were injured. (KNS)