Mehbooba condoles Hamidi Kashmiri’s demise

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
PDP President and former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti condoled the demise of known litterateur, poet, novelist and critic, Prof Hamidi Kashmiri who passed away Thursday morning.
Mehbooba Mufti recalled the contribution of Prof. Hamidi Kashmiri towards literature, particularly Urdu criticism, which she said earned him a distinctive place even on the national level.
“In his demise, the Urdu literature has lost a doyen and the State has lost a shining star,” she said in her condolence message.
The PDP President conveyed her sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.