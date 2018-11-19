Mehbooba condoles demise of Iqbal Khanday

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Former Chief Minister and President Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti on Monday condoled the demise of former Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary Muhammad Iqbal Khanday.
Mehbooba, in her condolence message, mentioned that deceased was a person easy to get along with and totally dedicated to his job.
The 1978-batch IAS officer, who retired as chief secretary in 2015, breathed his last Sunday morning.
Mehbooba appreciated Khanday's significant contribution to various departments he served during his tenure.
PDP President said in his death, the State Government has lost a dedicated officer and a generous human being.
The former Chief Minister expressed her deep sympathies to the members of the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.