Mehbooba condoles demise of Fernandes, describes him honest, true statesman

AgenciesSrinagar
Condoling the demise of former home minister George Fernandes, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said he was a true statesman who never compromised his values.
President of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba said George Fernandes was a true socialist who represented an era of leaders who were true statesmen and not just politicians.
“#GeorgeFernandes was a true socialist ,scrupulously honest and never compromised his values at the altar of power. Today we mourn the loss of a titan. He represented an era of leaders who were true statesmen and not just politicians”, Mehbooba said in a tweet.
[UNI]