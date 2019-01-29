About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Mehbooba condoles demise of Fernandes, describes him honest, true statesman

January 29, 2019


Agencies

Srinagar

Condoling the demise of former home minister George Fernandes, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said he was a true statesman who never compromised his values.

President of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba said George Fernandes was a true socialist who represented an era of leaders who were true statesmen and not just politicians.

“#GeorgeFernandes was a true socialist ,scrupulously honest and never compromised his values at the altar of power. Today we mourn the loss of a titan. He represented an era of leaders who were true statesmen and not just politicians”, Mehbooba said in a tweet.

[UNI]

