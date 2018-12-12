About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Mehbooba condemns killing of policemen at Zainapora

Published at December 12, 2018 12:54 AM


Srinagar, Dec 11:

PDP President and former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti has condemned the killing of three policemen of J&K Police in Zainapora area of Shopian today.
Mehbooba Mufti said violence of last three decades or more has taken a heavy toll on the people of the State in terms of death and destruction, tearing apart of the social fabric, inflicting massive economic, academic and other losses besides the irreparable loss of human lives.
She paid rich tributes to the slain policemen who she said were on their duty. She also conveyed her sympathies to the bereaved families of the policemen.

 

