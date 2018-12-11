Mehbooba condemns killing of policemen at Zainapora

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
PDP President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday condemned the killing of four cops of J&K Police in Zainapora area of Shopian.
Mehbooba Mufti said in a statement that violence in the last over three decades has taken a heavy toll on the people of the State in terms of death and destruction, tearing apart of the social fabric, inflicting massive economic, academic and other losses besides the irreparable loss of human lives.
Mehbooba paid tributes to the slain cops whom she said were on their duty. She also conveyed her sympathies to the bereaved families of the slain cops.