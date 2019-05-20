About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Mehbooba condemns killing of party worker

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) President and former chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has condemned the killing of party worker Muhammad Jamal of  Kulgam and termed it as a "cold blooded murder".

Expressing grief over the incident, Mehbooba termed the killing as "inhuman and an act of terror."  
 “Killing an unarmed civilian only for his political beliefs is simply an act of terror,” Mehbooba said.

“Perpetrating violence on Innocent and unarmed civilians in the holy month of Ramazan makes it more despicable” she added.

Mehbooba expressed her condolences to the family of deceased and prayed for the departed soul.

Latest News

UGC asks varsities to observe May 21 as Anti-Terrorism day

UGC asks varsities to observe May 21 as Anti-Terrorism day

May 20 | Press Trust of India
Mehbooba condemns killing of party worker

Mehbooba condemns killing of party worker

May 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Palestinians give cold reception to US peace conference

Palestinians give cold reception to US peace conference

May 20 | Press Trust of India
Pakistan cricketer Asif Ali

Pakistan cricketer Asif Ali's daughter dies after cancer treatment

May 20 | PTI/AFP
86 militants killed so far: Lt Gen Ranbir Singh

86 militants killed so far: Lt Gen Ranbir Singh

May 20 | Agencies
Geelani pays tribute to Gani Lone, Mirwaiz Farooq

Geelani pays tribute to Gani Lone, Mirwaiz Farooq

May 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Man killed over land dispute in Reasi

Man killed over land dispute in Reasi

May 20 | Press Trust of India
Civilian killings painful, unfortunate: Tarigami

Civilian killings painful, unfortunate: Tarigami

May 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Two dead as tipper falls into gorge in Doda

Two dead as tipper falls into gorge in Doda

May 20 | Agencies
Guv Malik stresses on role of NIFT to promote textile, handicrafts sec ...

Guv Malik stresses on role of NIFT to promote textile, handicrafts sec ...

May 20 | Agencies
Exit polls: Mehbooba likens news anchors to kids left unattended in ca ...

Exit polls: Mehbooba likens news anchors to kids left unattended in ca ...

May 20 | Agencies
5 detained near Indo-Pak border under suspicious circumstances

5 detained near Indo-Pak border under suspicious circumstances

May 20 | Press Trust of India
Curfew relaxed in Bhaderwah town

Curfew relaxed in Bhaderwah town

May 20 | Press Trust of India
32 dead in Tajikistan prison riot: official

32 dead in Tajikistan prison riot: official

May 20 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Injured PDP activist from Kulgam succumbs in SKIMS

Injured PDP activist from Kulgam succumbs in SKIMS

May 20 | RK Online Desk
Bandipora teacher

Bandipora teacher's death: Protests erupt, FSL team to examine body

May 20 | M T Rasool
It will be Iran

It will be Iran's official end if they attack us: Trump

May 20 | AP/Press Trust of India
US to roll out economic part of Mideast peace plan

US to roll out economic part of Mideast peace plan

May 20 | AP/Press Trust of India
Missing Govt teacher found dead in Bandipora

Missing Govt teacher found dead in Bandipora

May 20 | M T Rasool
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Mehbooba condemns killing of party worker

              

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) President and former chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has condemned the killing of party worker Muhammad Jamal of  Kulgam and termed it as a "cold blooded murder".

Expressing grief over the incident, Mehbooba termed the killing as "inhuman and an act of terror."  
 “Killing an unarmed civilian only for his political beliefs is simply an act of terror,” Mehbooba said.

“Perpetrating violence on Innocent and unarmed civilians in the holy month of Ramazan makes it more despicable” she added.

Mehbooba expressed her condolences to the family of deceased and prayed for the departed soul.

News From Rising Kashmir

;