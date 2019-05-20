Mehbooba condemns killing of party worker

May 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) President and former chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has condemned the killing of party worker Muhammad Jamal of Kulgam and termed it as a "cold blooded murder".



Expressing grief over the incident, Mehbooba termed the killing as "inhuman and an act of terror."

“Killing an unarmed civilian only for his political beliefs is simply an act of terror,” Mehbooba said.

“Perpetrating violence on Innocent and unarmed civilians in the holy month of Ramazan makes it more despicable” she added.



Mehbooba expressed her condolences to the family of deceased and prayed for the departed soul.