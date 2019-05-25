Mehbooba concerned over thrashing of three by cow vigilantes in MP

May 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Expressing concern over thrashing of three persons, including a woman, by cow vigilantes in Madhya Pradesh (MP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba on Saturday urged Chief Minister Kamal Nath to take swift action against the accused.

Taking to micro-blogging site twitter, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said, ' Horrified to see cow vigilantes thrash an innocent Muslim with such impunity in MP. Hope @OfficeOfKNath takes swift action against these goons.

She was reacting to reports that three people of a minority community, including a woman, were thrashed by self-proclaimed 'gau rakshaks' over rumours of carrying beef in Seoni, MP.