About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Mehbooba concerned over thrashing of three by cow vigilantes in MP

 

x (x)
 

Expressing concern over thrashing of three persons, including a woman, by cow vigilantes in Madhya Pradesh (MP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba on Saturday urged Chief Minister Kamal Nath to take swift action against the accused.

Taking to micro-blogging site twitter, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said, ' Horrified to see cow vigilantes thrash an innocent Muslim with such impunity in MP. Hope @OfficeOfKNath takes swift action against these goons.

She was reacting to reports that three people of a minority community, including a woman, were thrashed by self-proclaimed 'gau rakshaks' over rumours of carrying beef in Seoni, MP.

x (x)
 
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Mehbooba concerned over thrashing of three by cow vigilantes in MP

 

x (x)
 

              

Expressing concern over thrashing of three persons, including a woman, by cow vigilantes in Madhya Pradesh (MP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba on Saturday urged Chief Minister Kamal Nath to take swift action against the accused.

Taking to micro-blogging site twitter, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said, ' Horrified to see cow vigilantes thrash an innocent Muslim with such impunity in MP. Hope @OfficeOfKNath takes swift action against these goons.

She was reacting to reports that three people of a minority community, including a woman, were thrashed by self-proclaimed 'gau rakshaks' over rumours of carrying beef in Seoni, MP.

x (x)
 

News From Rising Kashmir

;