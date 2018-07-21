Mehbooba chairs party meet

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
PDP President Mehbooba Mufti today chaired a meeting of party leaders of North Kashmir. The meeting was called to discuss the party affairs of North Kashmir. PDP President Mehbooba Mufti asked the leaders to ensure larger public involvement in decision making in the democratic institutions at grass roots level.
Cautioning against machinations of divisive forces, the PDP President called for maintaining a strong laison between party workers and leaders.
The meeting was attended by North Kashmir legislators Syed Basharat Bukhari, Abdul Haq Khan, Yawar Mir, Raja Manzoor, MP Fayaz Mir, Senior leaders Dilawar Mir, Rafi Ahmad Mir, Nizamudin Bhat, Safina Baigh and Mehboob Beg besides office bearers and senior party functionaries of North Kashmir were also present.
Chief Spokesperson said that the meeting was called to discuss strategic party affairs of North Kashmir and legislators provided their suggestions for grassroots mobilization. The legislators gave their valuable inputs which the party leadership discussed threadbare for future course of action.
He said that it was a part of PDP’s outreach program. Mehbooba Mufti asked the party leaders for ensuring better outreach and coordination with party workers and the general public, said PDP Chief Spokesperson Rafi Ahmad Mir. (KNS)