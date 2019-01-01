Mehbooba calls Mirwaiz

Jamia Masjid suffered most during PDP rule: Hurriyat (M) chief
Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Dec 31:
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti Monday called Hurriyat Conference (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq over phone and expressed her “outrage” over the desecration of Jamia Masjid Friday afternoon.
Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Mehbooba termed Jamia Masjid most important landmark of religious and cultural moorings saying “barbaric forces” cannot be allowed to defile it in the name of Islam.
“Jama Masjid & it’s pulpit are most imp landmarks of our religious, cultural moorings. Can’t allow barbaric forces to defile it in the name of Islam (sic),” Mehbooba wrote on her Twitter handle.
“Appearance of a few youth with IS flag in Jama Masjid Srinagar is desecration of the most important institution of Kashmir’s religious, social life. Called @MirwaizKashmir, Umar sahheb to convey my outrage (sic),” Mehbooba said.
While the Mirwaiz acknowledged PDP chief’s call condemning the desecration of Jamia Masjid, he said it was during Mehbooba’s government that the Grand Masjid suffered the most.
“I received a call from her (Mehbooba) in which she expressed her outrage over what happened on Friday. But it is an irony that during her tenure as chief minister, the Jamia Masjid suffered the most,” Mirwaiz told Rising Kashmir.
Quoting APHC ‘Human Rights Report 2018’, the Mirwaiz said due to imposition of repeated curfews and restrictions, the congressional Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid were restricted on 16 Fridays.
“I was barred 17 times during the year on the eve of Fridays from performing religious obligations. And today the same person is feeling outraged. What can I say,” the Mirwaiz said.
On Friday, some masked youth stormed Jamia Masjid and briefly occupied the pulpit after the congregational prayers before vanishing in thin air.
Earlier, in the day on his visit to Jamia Masjid to take stock of the situation, the Mirwaiz while addressing a gathering after Dhur prayers said the desecration of Jamia Masjid was a handy work of the “agencies” and political parties across the spectrum were united to defy such elements in the State.
“No organisation be it pro-freedom political parties or militant organisations endorsed the act of hooliganism. There were categorical statements from all organisations condemning what happened in Jamia Masjid,” the Mirwaiz said. “Everyone has called Friday’s incident as the work of agencies and cautioned people to be aware of such forces who are working in the Valley.”
The Mirwaiz said after Kashmir issue is making headlines across the world and the latest United Nation’s human rights violation has “exposed” “criminal acts” of India in Kashmir, “agencies are desperate to create a divide among Kashmiri people in the name of religion”.
Calling for unity, the Mirwaiz said India has failed to divide us on every front but now agencies were trying to break Kashmiri Muslims on the lines of religious sects.
“Some Molvis who give ceremonies from pulpits are trying to create wedge between Sunnis and Shias, Al Hadees and Barelvis. We will soon expose them all,” the Mirwaiz said.
He said Friday would be observed as ‘Youm-e-Taqadus’ and the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) would make important announcement on taking Kashmir movement forward.