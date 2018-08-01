Mehbooba calls for efforts to secure JK’s secular fabric

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday called for efforts to secure the secular fabric of Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a statement, she said this during meetings with several delegations hailing from various areas of Jammu region who met her and suggesting way and means to strengthen the party further at the grass-roots.
The delegations held detailed discussions with the PDP President about the measures that “are needed to be taken at present so that the party gets further strengthened and its contact with the masses on ground remains intact and alive”.
The delegations, while meeting the PDP President, further underscored the need to keep the secular fabric of the state secure and were in unison stating that the PDP has always stood for the unity of the state as it ensured the equitable growth and development in all the three regions of Jammu and Kashmir with all the earnest efforts, the statement added.
The workers and the party activists also assured the PDP President that even after the imposition of Governor’s rule in the state, they will continue to work with zeal and zest to strengthen the party and make it a vibrant force that can translate the dreams of tranquil and prosperous state into reality.
Headed by the party coordinator, Ab Hamid Chowhary, the delegations that called on PDP President include party’s youth wing, Kissan wing, women’s wing, migrant wing and representatives from the areas of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, R.S.Pura, Kishtwar, Doda, Poonch and Rajoori . Party’s district President Jammu Rajinder Manhas was also present on the occasion.
PDP President, as per the statement, while giving patient hearing to the suggestions put forth by the delegations that met her on Tuesday assured them that all the suggestions and options shall be discussed again at threadbare and shall be respected and implemented on ground for party’s overall strengthen and growth.