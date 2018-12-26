Mehbooba calls changing names of cities BJP’s gimmick

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 25:
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir has hit out at the BJP government over changing names of cities and places in India.
Taking to twitter, Mehbooba said that the name changing gimmick is done to deflect attention from the real issues.
“At a time when our country is witnessing rising agrarian distress and unemployment, crores still live without a roof on their head. Name changing seems to be a mere gimmick to deflect attention from the real issues,” Mehbooba tweeted.
“Fail to understand what purpose would it achieve? Will it help in alleviating poverty or addressing inflation? Instead attempts are being made to distort history,” she said in another tweet. (KNS)