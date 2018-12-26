About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Mehbooba calls changing names of cities BJP’s gimmick

Published at December 26, 2018 12:17 AM 0Comment(s)102views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Dec 25:

 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir has hit out at the BJP government over changing names of cities and places in India.
Taking to twitter, Mehbooba said that the name changing gimmick is done to deflect attention from the real issues.
“At a time when our country is witnessing rising agrarian distress and unemployment, crores still live without a roof on their head. Name changing seems to be a mere gimmick to deflect attention from the real issues,” Mehbooba tweeted.
“Fail to understand what purpose would it achieve? Will it help in alleviating poverty or addressing inflation? Instead attempts are being made to distort history,” she said in another tweet. (KNS)

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top