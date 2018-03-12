Mehbooba asks Rajnath to intervene in Kamran’s case

Srinagar
Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday asked Home Minister Rajnath Singh to intervene into the issue of Kashmiri photojournalist Kamran Yousuf so that his life wasn't ruined.
“Spoke to Home Minister @rajnathsingh ji to look into Kamran Yousuf’s case. I’ve requested him to intervene so that the life of a young budding journalist does not get ruined,” Mehbooba wrote on her twitter handle.
Kamran was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on 5 September last year and has been in custody since then.
0 Comment(s)