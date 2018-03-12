About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Mehbooba asks Rajnath to intervene in Kamran’s case

Published at March 12, 2018 02:07 AM 0Comment(s)570views


Mehbooba asks Rajnath to intervene in Kamran’s case

Srinagar

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday asked Home Minister Rajnath Singh to intervene into the issue of Kashmiri photojournalist Kamran Yousuf so that his life wasn't ruined.
“Spoke to Home Minister @rajnathsingh ji to look into Kamran Yousuf’s case. I’ve requested him to intervene so that the life of a young budding journalist does not get ruined,” Mehbooba wrote on her twitter handle.
Kamran was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on 5 September last year and has been in custody since then.

Advertisement

0 Comment(s)

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top