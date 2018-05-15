Mehbooba asks police to adopt cautious approach

‘Police shouldn’t be a cause of fear among masses’
Rising Kashmir News”Srinagar, May 14:
Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti Monday asked the officers of Police Department to adopt a cautious and professional approach in dealing with the day to day situations in the State and said police should be an institution of public reassurance rather than a cause of fear among the masses.
While interacting with a group of police officers here, Mehbooba advised the police officers to adopt and popularise community policing to track down the crime in the State.
The approach, she said, would also help in guiding youth and dissuading them from venturing on wrong tracks. “The stress should be laid on counselling, advice and interaction in their discharge of duties”.
“A compassionate and responsive approach with the general population of law abiding citizens would automatically isolate the criminal elements in the society,” she said and directed use of modern methods of investigation and crime detection instead of the obsolete ones to overcome any allegation of harassment or excess.
The CM asked the officers to follow a social catharsis approach while dealing with youth which would persuade them not to venture on the path of violent waywardness, thereby utilising these youth for positive and gainful purposes in the society.
Mehbooba asked the officers to enhance their public outreach in their respective areas to get a feel of the needs and difficulties of people.
She advised them to be in constant touch with village elders and community leaders and be always ready to help them when ever called for.
Director General of Police, Dr S P Vaid; Additional Directors General of Police, A G Mir and Muneer Ahmad Khan; IGP Kashmir zone, S P Pani and several Police officers were present on the occasion.