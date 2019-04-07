Mehbooba asks people to reject those attempting to fragment JK: Mehbooba

April 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Launching a scathing attack on forces attempting to fragment Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said the society needs to collectively reject these renewed nefarious moves.

Addressing a workers convention in Tangmarg, Mehbooba said, “The division of our state on sectarian lines, aggravating the fault lines are the ways and means of fragmenting our state and weaken our special status and thus dilute its muslim majority character.”

“Recent statement of some right wing political leaders using lure of sops for a particular community, tactical mandate for lok sabha elections by some parties and fielding of proxies clearly point to a design to fragment the popular mandate of the people of the state. Because they want to paddle the lies that only Kashmiri speaking muslims of the valley are for the special status of the valley and all other sections of the society are not”, she said.

Mehbooba said those igniting the fires of Gujjar-Pahari, Shia –Sunni, North-South divide are the real enemies of Jammu and Kashmir, who need to be out rightly rejected.

On protests by prisoners in Central Jail Srinagar, Mehbooba said reports coming in on the issue so far sound conflicting.

“If the reports of shifting inmates outside the state are true, it needs a serious rethink so as to not further the already inflammable situation.”

Among others who addressed the rally were senior PDP leader Mehboob Beg and party candidate for North Kashmir Parliamentary constituency Abdul Qayoom Wani.