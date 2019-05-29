Mehbooba asks PDP leaders to dispel its ‘BJP ally’ image

May 29, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

Party may reach out to dissidents

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Tuesday asked her party leaders to work on dispelling the party’s “BJP ally” image as the party faced a drubbing in the parliamentary polls.

Mehbooba’s remarks came during Tuesday’s three-hour long Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting of the PDP following the party losing 43 out of 46 assembly segments in the Valley in the Lok Sabha polls.

The sources in PDP said the PAC members along with Mehbooba blamed the alliance with the rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party as the major reason for the party’s dismal electoral performance.

They said Mehbooba told the PAC members that at the grassroots level the PDP-BJP alliance was seen as a North Pole-South Pole alliance which could never work together.

The sources said the meeting also deliberated upon the reasons leading to low voter turnout in PDP strongholds in south Kashmir along with deciding that the leaders who parted ways with the party should join back to strengthen the party.

The leaders have been asked to carry out massive public outreach programmes to propagate the pro-Kashmir agenda of the party, they said.

A senior party leader said the PAC members agreed that the people “punished” the party because of its alliance with BJP and the failure of the party to negate that image.

“The party has now been asked to focus on pro-Kashmir issues so that the BJP ally image of the party can be dispelled,” the leader said.

During the meeting, there was a view among the members that several party leaders who were not now part of the organisation but had contributed for the growth of party should be reached out to for the larger interest of the State.

The PDP chief spokesman Rafi Ahmad Mir said the meeting was “introspection” into what went wrong during the alliance with the BJP and why people were angry with the party which culminated into less voting for the party in the parliamentary polls.

“It was an introspective meeting and the leaders discussed all the factors which led to our loss in elections. We have decided to fan out in Kashmir valley and hold massive reach out programes in all constituencies to mobilise out cadre and workers,” Mir said.

He said the meeting also discussed that an appeal should be sent to all regional political parties to work out a common “pro-Kashmir agenda” together and defeat the divisive forces who divide their votes.

“As against some united force from other areas, the vote of the Kashmir parties gets divided. So we appealed all political parties to jointly work on a common pro-Kashmir agenda so that these divisive forces don’t succeed over our vote. We can sit together and shun our differences and work together. We can iron out our differences,” Mir said.

The meeting was held at the residence of PDP President Mehbooba Mufti’s residence in Srinagar and all senior leaders of the PAC including PDP Patron Muzaffar Hussain Baig, Abdul Rahman Veeri, Abdul Haq Khan, Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, Mehboob Beg, Rafi Ahmad Mir, Sartaj Madni, Naeem Akhtar, Peerzada Mansoor Hussain, Mohammad Ashraf Mir, Nizamuddin Bhat, Firdous Tak, Choudhary Hameed, Ved Mahajan, Tarlok Singh Bajwa and several others also participated in the meeting.