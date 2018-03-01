Mehbooba asks Modi to ensure AoA implementation, asserts ‘reconciliation’ between countries

‘Dire need to de-escalate situation of violence, uncertainty and adopt reconciliation’
Rising Kashmir NewsNew Delhi
Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, met Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Wednesday evening and asserted the need for implementation of agenda of alliance (AoA), in which among other promises PDP-BJP coalition government has assured the need for starting dialogue on Kashmir.
In the meeting Chief Minister apprised the Prime Minister about the overall situation in the state.
She informed the Prime Minister that the people of Jammu & Kashmir have been suffering “immensely due to a precarious situation for the past so many decades.”
CM also brought into his notice the recent violence along the borders in the state which has forced thousands of people to leave their homes and disrupted daily routine. She said the “dire need of the time is to de escalate this situation of violence and uncertainty and adopt the path of reconciliation, as envisioned in the Agenda of Alliance of the present government, so that a durable peace is ensured in the State and the sub continent.”
Discussion on the Agenda of Alliance also took place during the meeting and the need was felt to ensure “time bound progress on all the items including reconciliation between groups, regions and countries and return back of power projects.”
Better coordination between the two ruling parties, PDP and BJP, was also stressed during the meeting so that better results are delivered to the people in the State.
Mehbooba also discussed with the Prime Minister the execution of Rs 1 lakh crore Prime Minister’s Development Package in the State while underlining the need for people’s outreach for “effectively percolating down the benefits of such a package.”
