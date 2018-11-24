Mehbooba asks Guv to withdraw decision of turning JK Bank into public sector bank

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
PDP President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday asked Governor Satya Pal Malik to withdraw the decision of turning JK Bank into public sector bank without any delay.
Mehbooba in a statement said “Governor administration is taking such decisions which smack of attempts to fiddle with the basic characters of the state’s special status.”
“The State Administrative Council chaired by Governor Satya Pal Malik on Friday decided to turn the J&K Bank Ltd into a public-sector bank, taking its autonomy away,” the statement reads.
The PDP President said that the there are assaults on multiple fronts being launched against Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and the Governor administration is taking away autonomy of institutions that J&K enjoyed.
She added that the J&K Bank is part of this game plan and this was the reason PDP came together with NC and Congress to form a government and prevent such interventions.
Mehbooba said “Governor Rule in the state is not a permanent arrangement and the administration must concentrate on day to day functioning of the state and desist from taking decisions of far reaching consequences.”
“Such actions raise apprehensions among the people of the state who already feel alienated and angry and to thwart such attempts, PDP decided to stake claim for the government formation but that too was undemocratically foiled by the Governor,” Mehboba said.