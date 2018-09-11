Mehbooba asks Guv to review ban on Urdu newspapers at Raj Bhavan

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 10:
Reacting to Rising Kashmir’s news story ‘Urdu becomes Greek at Raj Bhawan’, Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti Monday said the move was unfortunate and the Governor should repeal it.
She said Urdu being the State’s official language shouldn’t be treated in this manner.
“If this has happened the Governor should take it back,” she said.
She said Urdu is not only part of the culture of the State but it is a part of the identity of the State.
Rising Kashmir had reported on Monday that the subscription of Urdu newspapers has been stopped at the Raj Bhawan after the new Governor Satya Pal Malik took over charge of the State on August 23.
The State is under Governor’s rule since June 20 after the coalition government led by Mehbooba Mufti collapsed following withdrawal of support by BJP.