Mehbooba asks Govt to ponder over why ‘JK roads have become death traps for people’

July 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and President Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti has expressed grief and sorrow over the tragic road accident in Kishtwar in which at least 35 people have been killed.

Mehbooba teemed the incident excruciating and expressed condolences with the families of those who have lost their dear ones. She also wished speedy recovery to those who have been injured in the accident.

The PDP President termed the frequent occurrence of fatal road accidents in Jammu and Kashmir a deeply disturbing trend while asking the government to ensure that proper road safety measures are being taken to avoid loss of precious human lives.

She added that the state was yet to come out of the grief inflicted by Peer Ki Gali accident in which 11 students were killed and Monday’s gruesome Kishtwar episode is enough to make the government ponder over why the road links in the state especially in hilly areas are becoming the death traps for common masses with each passing day.