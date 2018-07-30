Mehbooba as CM behaved as chief tormentor for Kashmiris: Abdullah

• No buyers for her crocodile tears in valley
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 29:
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah Sunday said Mehbooba Mufti as Chief Minister behaved as chief tormentor for Kashmiri people and there were no buyers for former her "crocodile tears" in the valley.
"Mehbooba's latest theatrical performance amounts to adding insult to injury. Her crocodile tears have no takers in Kashmir. The people remember clearly how she clung on to power despite being sidelined and humiliated by her allies repeatedly over the course of the last four years and how she surrendered every aspect of the institution of the CM's office to the BJP," Abdullah said while addressing party workers' convention at Khanyar and Shireen Bagh in Srinagar.
He said Mehbooba as the chief minister behaved as the "chief tormentor" of Kashmiris and left no stone unturned to persecute the people of the state politically and economically.
"The youth of the state witnessed an unprecedented reign of persecution and harassment under her rule and her party went above and beyond the call of their duty to the BJP in helping them inflict irreparable damage on the state's autonomy and special status," he said.
Abdullah asked where were Mehbooba's tears when young children were being blinded by pellets" during mass agitations in 2016.
"At that time we saw a different face of Mehbooba and the PDP a face of arrogance, ruthlessness and sadism. Had Mehbooba been guided by morality and empathy, she would have resigned as the chief minister long back and wouldn't have waited to be sacked so unceremoniously by the BJP without even informing her," he said.
The NC president said PDP was a party that was "foisted on the people through clandestine and covert machinations to fragment the voice of the people".
"The PDP was, is and will remain a Trojan Horse that has been engineered within J-K to weaken the state internally and to launch an assault on our resolve to fight for J&K's political dignity and rights," he said.
Meanwhile, talking to PTI, Abdullah favoured dissolution of the state assembly so that horse trading is put to rest and all the political parties prepare the ground for fresh elections.
"I think one of the good things is Governor's rule right now in the state. The focus now is on development and he (N N Vohra) has been able to give a solid administration which is unbiased...at the same time he wants peace to return to the state and is taking measures to see that people are not harassed unnecessarily," Abdullah, a Lok Sabha member, said during an interview here to PTI.
In reply to a question about the governor administration preparing the ground for holding panchayat and municipal elections, Abdullah said it was a good development.
"Let them prepare the ground for this, then political parties will decide for themselves whether they are ready or not. First the ground needs to be prepared," he said.
About the reports of formation of an alternative government in the state, Abdullah said, "I think immediately after the BJP withdrew the support, the normal process must be that the state assembly is dissolved to hit the chances of horse trading or otherwise that will effect the democratic institutions in the state," averred Abdullah.
"Therefore, the quicker the assembly is dissolved, the quicker the people can prepare themselves for the future elections," he said.
The BJP pulled out of the alliance government with the PDP on June 19, forcing Mehbooba Mufti to resign as chief minister of the state.