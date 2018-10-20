Mehbooba appoints party’s office bearers for Bandipora

Tantary new district president, Nazir Sheikh to act as VP
Srinagar, Oct 19 :
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Friday accorded approval for the appointment of party’s District President and Vice President in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.
Party’s chief spokesman Rafi Ahmad Mir in a statement issued here said that Ghulam Nabi Tantary has been appointed as the PDP District President for Bandipora while as Nazir Ahmad Sheikh shall discharge his duties as party’s Vice President in the district. (KNS)