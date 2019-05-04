Mehbooba appeals GoI to announce ceasefire during Ramadhan

May 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Peoples Democratic Party President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Saturday appealed to government of India to announce a ceasefire in the state during the upcoming month of Ramadhan.



Addressesing a press conference here, Mehbooba said the Government of India was hell bent to break the backbone of Kashmir economy.

She said the ban on traffic movement on national highway and the ban on cross border trade is part of the strategy.



"They have waged a war on Kashmiri people," she said.