Mehbooba appeals for Ramadhan ceasefire

May 05, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

‘GoI has waged war against Kashmiris’

Peoples Democratic Party President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Saturday appealed Government of India (GoI) to announce a ceasefire ahead of Ramadhan said the New Delhi has waged a “war” against Kashmiri people.

Addressing a news conference at her Fairview residence here, the PDP chief said keeping in view the prevailing situation and the fact that J&K was a Muslim-majority state, GoI should declare a unilateral ceasefire like last year.

“The search operations and gunfights should stop during Ramadhan so that people can pray freely,” she said.

Mehbooba also urged the militant groups not to carry out attacks in this holy month of fasting.

“They should understand that Ramadhan is a pious month meant for worshipping and seeking forgiveness,” she said.

The PDP chief said GoI had turned Kashmir into a “battleground” where they themselves were fighting their own people.

“Be it through the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami or Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front or the current environment of arrests, GoI is trying to break the back of Kashmiri people under the garb of taking on militancy,” she said.

The former chief minister said since the parliamentary polls had been announced, scores of youth had been arrested particularly in south Kashmir on the pretext of stone throwing.

“Scores of youth in Pulwama and Shopian have been arrested,” she said. “I wonder how GoI will take Kashmiri people onboard with them when they have declared a war in Kashmir.”

Mehbooba said numerous frisking points had been put up at places across the Valley.

“Ten frisking points have been put up in place of one. Life of Kashmiri people has been turned into a hell,” she said.

The PDP chief said if GoI wants to keep Kashmir a part of the country then it should respect the sentiments and aspirations of the people of the Valley.

“Modiji has been continually invoking Vajpayeeji’s insaaniyat (humanity) and Kashmiriyat. So, following that, a Ramadhan ceasefire should be announced,” she said.

Mehboba said Friday’s gunfight in Shopian would adversely impact the upcoming polls in the two south Kashmir districts of Shopian and Pulwama.

She said every day the statements against Articles 370 and Article 35-A were being issued on one side while on the other, GoI was leaving no stone unturned to push the people of the Valley to the wall.

“Alienation and anger of people is growing. The political and financial space of Kashmiri people is being choked,” the PDP chief said.

She said she was also worried about the Gujjar and Bakerwal community which is facing restrictions on the movement of their cattle.

“In Jammu, communal goons have been threatening Gujjars and Bakerwals. I won’t like to name their organisations but they are even using Police to harass them,” Mehbooba said. “Even the cattle of the Bakerwals have been forcefully taken away in Jammu region.”

She said it was clearly visible that the GoI was bent upon breaking the backbone of Kashmir’s economy as well.

“The ban on civilian traffic on our highway has put our fruit growers in jeopardy. They are incurring losses as their products which are in cold storage cannot be transported efficiently,” the former chief minister said.

She said with the ban on Muzaffarabad-Uri trade, it was clear that GoI’s intentions were not honest.

“Earlier they had planned to declare J&K Bank a PSU. Now I read in some report that they are mulling to intervene in the functioning of the bank on the pretext of bringing in transparency,” the PDP chief said.