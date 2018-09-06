Mehbooba appeals for All Party Meet

‘JK in dire need of political solution’
Clause 8 of ‘Instrument of Accession’ provides for internal sovereignty: PDP
Rising Kashmir NewsPoonch, Sep 05:
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday said the party was hopeful that the new Governor Satya Pal Malik would convene an All Party Meeting (APM) on holding ULB and Panchayat polls in the State.
She said while she was in government she had called an APM to discuss the possibility of holding these polls which the majority opposed.
“We expected that the Governor too would have called an APM where everyone would put forward their viewpoint," Mehbooba wrote on social media platform Twitter hours after PDP’s arch-rival NC announced their decision to boycott the upcoming ULB and Panchayat polls.
Mehbooba in another tweet said, “We are still hopeful about that meet and would share our opinion with all the parties so that a consensus is built.”
Meanwhile, addressing a gathering of people at Poonch, Mehbooba said Jammu Kashmir was in dire need of a political solution and pitched for Indo-Pak dialogue over Kashmir.
Terming the safeguard of State’s special position as party’s topmost priority, she said PDP while being part of the government in the State did not compromise on its core ideology.
“Every person in Jammu Kashmir is aware of the fact that PDP since its very inception has been pitching for dialogue and reconciliation for the resolution of Kashmir and stood in the forefront for protecting Article 370 from any assault,” Mehbooba said.
She said ahead of forming the coalition government with the BJP after 2014 polls, PDP signed the Agenda of Alliance in which it took it in writing from the BJP that Article 370 and State’s unique position would not be fiddled with and dialogue with all stakeholders including the Hurriyat should be initiated by the Government of India.
“Even when PDP was the part of the government, it didn’t allow any tinkering with the state’s special status and engaged country’s top lawyers to defend Article 35-A in the Supreme Court,” the PDP chief said.
She said it was a fact known to all that PDP was the only party in State’s political spectrum that never adopted dual policy while being in the government or when out of the power.
“Everyone is free to observe that the stand party had while being part of the coalition was same as it is today. We will always pitch for dialogue and reconciliation and want India and Pakistan to come on table to resolve Kashmir,” Mehbooba said. “The State is in dire need of a political solution.”
She asked the people present on the occasion to strengthen PDP as the party should always remain in the frontline for tranquil and peaceful Jammu Kashmir and would not shy away from rendering any sacrifice for the purpose.
Meanwhile, in a statement issued here, PDP said internal sovereignty was a matter of the right of the people and that they need no lessons from the National Security Advisor (NSA).
Taking strong exception to remarks of NSA Ajit Doval who on Tuesday said having a separate constitution for Jammu Kashmir was probably an "aberration” and that sovereignty could never be compromised.
PDP chief spokesman Rafi Ahmad Mir said anyone who believes and endorses the accession of Jammu Kashmir with India should also have faith in the clause 8 of the ‘Instrument of Accession’ which provides for internal sovereignty of the State.
He said such inflections and unwarranted remarks of the NSA when Kashmir valley was reeling under trouble and witnessing a political turmoil, shows the insensitivity of the NSA toward the people of Kashmir.
Mir said the State’s internal sovereignty was a matter of right and had a historical significance, although this sovereignty had been reduced to a hollow shell over these years, but still continues to be a matter of J&K’s identity, symbolic of the State’s collective struggle against the autocratic rule.
He said it was unfortunate that when a Muslim-majority State rejected the two nation theory and went to accede with a Hindu-majority nation with trust, they are being harassed, pushed to the wall by these assaults on our state’s special status.
Mir said that this selective discrimination and assaults on State’s special status would only alienate the people further as the Government of India at the time of accession gave an undertaking that the people of Kashmir could frame their own constitution.
The PDP chief spokesman said today it was not only about protecting Article 370, and Article 35-A or State’s constitution but the continued culture of assaults on its identity was worrying.
“I would like the NSA to know that the ‘Instrument of Accession’ is a valid legal document and nobody should forget the essence of clause 8 of the Instrument of Accession, which shows in its opening sentence that the instrument did not in any way effect the ‘sovereignty in and over’ the acceding state,” Mir said.
He said the Supreme Court had also settled this issue previously in the cases of Prem Nath Kaul versus State of J&K and Rehman Shagoo versus State of J&K where the court upheld the State’s sovereignty.
“The constitution of Jammu Kashmir came into being in pursuance to accession to further define the existing relationship of the state with the union and also to secure strong foundations of democracy, and today the same is being challenged, which is shameful,” Mir said.
Stating that PDP would support every movement aimed at safeguarding the State’s special status, Mir said they stand with all sections of the civil society who had braved to fight for State’s identity with their courage and conviction and that PDP would support them in every endeavour leading to a united opposition against these assaults.
Mir said PDP had challenged the petition seeking abrogation of Article 35-A and wopuld also challenge the petition questioning the constitutional validity of the Constitution of J&K, after a discussion with the party leaders.