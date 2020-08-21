Mehbooba and I in constant touch, stand by Gupkar Declaration: Farooq Abdullah

August 21, 2020 00:00:00 | Junaid Kathju

National Conference (NC) President and three-time chief minister Farooq Abdullah Thursday said he was in a constant touch with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti and both stand by the 'Gupkar Declaration.

Farooq held the first meeting with senior party members on Thursday evening to discuss various political issues after the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August last year.

The meeting was organised a day after J&K administration informed the High Court that no NC leaders were under detention and were free to move around.

Farooq and NC Vice President Omar Abdullah had filed the habeas corpus for securing the "liberty of various leaders of the party who have been under detention since August last year".

Talking to media, NC Patron Farooq said that even though the main aim of the meeting was to authenticate the government's claim that all the party leaders were free, various political issues were also discussed during the meeting.

"Our effort is to take out this Riyasat from problems and make effort to maintain its unity," he said.

The four senior party colleagues who attended the meet included party general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Abdul Rahim Rather, Muhammad Shafi (Uri), and party’s Members of Parliament (MP) Muhammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi were also present.

Farooq said the meeting with the party leadership would continue for the next two days.

The former chief minister said that he would also meet all political leaders belonging to different parties including Mehbooba Mufti once the government releases them.

However, he ruled out calling it the start of political activities by the party.

"Let the government release all political leaders including Mehbooba Mufti, then we will discuss the future strategy,” he said. "I am in a constant touch with Mehbooba Mufti and want her to be free soon. We both stand by the Gupkar Declaration."

The Gupkar Declaration was signed on August 4, 2019 by all thee regional parties in Kashmir vowing to safeguard the special status of J&K.

Mehbooba was detained on August 5, 2019 and later booked under the Public Safety Act.

