Mehbooba, Amit Shah lying to people about AFSPA: Omar

April 04, 2019 | RK Online Desk

National Conference vice president and Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah Thursday hit out at the presidents of the BJP and PDP, saying they were lying about the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).

“Why are @AmitShah & the PDP lying to people about AFSPA? PDP has no intention of doing anything with AFSPA & BJP didn’t break the coalition because of AFSPA. This is from Ms Mufti’s Assembly speech as CM in Feb 2018,” said Omar on Twitter.

He was reacting to a news report in which PDP president Mehbooba Mufti ruled out revocation of AFSPA due to "prevailing situation" in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, BJP president Amit Shah had lambasted at Congeess, saying "no one can dilute AFSPA."