Mehbooba, Altaf, Sajjad welcome reservation for Pahari community

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 24:
Former Chief Minister and President Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday welcomed the government decision of providing reservation to the persons belonging to Pahari community in Jammu and Kashmir. She termed it as an appropriate step towards state’s harmonious growth.
In a statement, Mehbooba congratulated the Pahari community for being granted the reservation stating that the decision was taken by the PDP led government last year in February and that she is thankful to the Governor for giving his assent to that vital decision.
She said that the PDP while being in the government had taken itself into account the social status of the Pahari community and always felt concerned about the problems faced by the educated youth from among them, more particularly in the background of their economic condition, social environment and lack of facilities to come up to the standards of competition of the times.
Expressing deep satisfaction over the decision former Finance Minister Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari has also welcomed the assent given to the reservation bill in favor of Pahari speaking community in the State.
In a statement, Bukhari said the Pahari speaking community has so far suffered immensely not in terms of socio-economic and educational benefits but because of its least representation in the administration of the state.
“With his assent to the J&K Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2014 providing reservation to Pahari community in Government jobs, the Governor has fulfilled a long pending demand of this tribe in the state for which the present dispensation deserves accolades,” Bukhari observed.
Meanwhile, Peoples Conference has also welcomed the decision. In a statement, a party spokesman said PC Chief Sajad Lone worked hard for the revival of the bill which was put into cold storage. “As minister in-charge Social Welfare, Lone introduced the bill in the Assembly and got it passed with support from all the MLAs,” he said.
He said Sajad Gani Lone, Imran Raza Ansari, and Raja Aijaz Ali had also recently met Governor to seek his assent for the bill. KNS