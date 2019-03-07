Mehbooba accuses GoI of communalising atmosphere

March 07, 2019 | Agencies

Alleging that the central government's conspicuous silence over assault of Kashmiris is a political tactic to communalise the atmosphere until elections, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said that the people of the valley are being humiliated and made to feel they don’t belong to the country.

“Why are you surprised then when young pliable men are taken under the wings of terror groups and indoctrinated,” Mehbooba, the former chief minister said.

Mehbooba was reacting to a video in which three people in saffron kurtas were seen assaulting a Kashmiri dry fruit seller in Lucknow in Utter Pradesh. The video has gone viral on social media, drawing sever criticism in the valley.

“Kashmiris are being hounded & punished. The culprits here were clad in saffron kurtas & are from VHD. They have no fear & in fact uploaded the video on SM. GoIs conspicuous silence is actually a political tactic to encourage such elements & communalise the atmosphere until polls,” Mehbooba wrote on micro-blogging site twitter.

“You humiliate & assault Kashmiris. Make them feel like criminals & that they dont belong to this country. Why are you surprised then when young pliable men are taken under the wings of terror groups & indoctrinated?” she added.