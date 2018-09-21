Mehbooba, Abdullahs pay tributes to Karbarala martyrs

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sept 20:
Paying rich tributes to the martyrs of Karbala, PDP President and former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti Thursday said the sacrifices rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions on Ashura would continue to remind the mankind about the futility of falsehood and deceit and ultimate victory of truth and righteousness.
She said the events at Karbala teach us the lesson of upholding the principles of righteousness in all trying circumstances and denying forces of evil to make us bow or succumb before them. “The unparallel courage, sacrifice and patience displayed by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions at Karbala reinvigorated our faith in a just and egalitarian system. She added Ashura e Muharram is an occasion to enlighten and guide the whole of mankind forever”.
Mehbooba said the very act of sacrifice teaches us steadfastness for the supremacy of truth. She said the biggest tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) would be that we stand united for the welfare and good of human society.
Meanwhile, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah paid rich tributes to martyrs of Karbala on Youm-e-Ashura and said Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the epitome of righteousness and purity of thought, has given the highest degree of sacrifice to uphold principles of truth and human dignity.
He said that Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions exhibited unparalleled courage and patience and made historic sacrifices at Karbala which strengthened Islam and denied the evil forces to make us bow before them.
He prayed for peace and well being of the State and its people.
National Conference vice President Omar Abdullah said that the ultimate sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) was a beacon of light for Muslims. “Imam Hussain (RA) died for the glory of Islam,” Omar said.
“The message of faith and justice that emanated from Karbala will resonate till eternity. Our unity would be the biggest tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions,” he said.
Both leaders condemned use of brute force on Muharram processions.
“All Muhrraam processions are religious gatherings. Showering the participants with lathis and tear smoke is highly condemnable and should have been avoided,” they said.