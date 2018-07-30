Mehbooba a political opportunist: NC

‘In power she was all praise for BJP, Modi ’
‘In power she was all praise for BJP, Modi ’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Senior Youth Leaders of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference including Political Advisor to Omar Abdullah, Tanvir Sadiq and Provisional Youth President Kashmir, Salman Ali Sagar on Sunday termed Mehbooba Mufti and her party as a “political opportunist”.
According to a statement, the leaders while addressing the party’s youth convention here in Kargil alleged that said that while in power she all praise for PDP-BJP Coalition Government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but out of power she is describing her party’s decision to align with BJP as the coalition like consuming ‘a cup of poison’.
“Mehbooba Mufti-led previous PDP-BJP Coalition Government in the State of Jammu and Kashmir had failed on all fronts. Nepotism was rampant in filling up various vacancies by the previous Govt. thus depriving the meritorious candidates. NC will perform its role in channelizing the energies of youth towards the betterment of all the three regions of Jammu And Kashmir State.”
They claimed that NC alone can “steer Jammu and Kashmir from the present mess put by previous PDP-BJP Government and ensure agenda of peace, progress, and development”.
They also asked party cadre of Kargil to gear up for upcoming hill council election with full enthusiasm. They also highlighted the contribution of NC government in the development of Kargil district.
District president of the party, Haji Hanifa Jan, in his address, said the doors of the party are always open for all those especially youths who believe in the program and policies of the party and want to serve the people with sincerity of purpose.
He also asked party youth activists and workers to gear up for Hill Council election.
Earlier a prominent student leader and youth activist, Mohd Hassan Hundurmani, Nazir Hussain from Hardass and former Block President BJP, Tsewang Tundup from Darchiks joined the party fold. They were warmly welcomed into the party fold by senior party leaders and hoped that their joining will further strengthen the party at the grassroots level, the statement read.
As per the statement, those present on the occasion included Senior Leader and Former Minister, Qamar Ali Akhoon, Former MP Ghulam Hassan Khan, Chief Spokesperson Ghulam Rasool Nagvi, Party Councilors, Senior Leaders, District Committee Members, Block Presidents and their executives and a large number of party youth worker.