Mehboob resigns from Congress, launches IPF

June 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Senior Congress leader, Mehboob Mustafa Sunday formed Indus Peace Forum (IPF) after resigning from the Congress party.

Mustafa while announcing resignation said the Congress party was a ‘weak’ political party of India.

Mehboob is the nephew of senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and has served the Congress party for 18 years.

Briefing media persons here at Tagore Hall, Mehboob told reporters, "Congress is being projected as secular front which is incorrect."

On the occasion, Mustafa invited more than 400 delegates who attended the convention.

Asked why he launched the Forum in Kashmir and not in Jammu, he said, "Kashmir has become a centre for every single issue with regard to development and other political issues. Our main motive is to bring all regional voices together and their sentiments into the limelight."