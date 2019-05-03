About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Mehboob Beg lashes out at Omar, says NC unleashed atrocities on people

Launching a scathing attack on National Conference (NC) Vice President, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) senior leader Dr Mehboob Beg has warned Omar Abdullah against misadventures of politicizing the human tragedy of south Kashmir for petty political gains.
In a statement on Thursday Beg said, “I am deeply disappointed by Omar Abdullah's politicization of South Kashmir’s human tragedy for political gains. Omar Abdullah's casting aspersions on our party does not dilute the fact that his family and his party - the National Conference has been the single largest source of political oppression and suppression on the people of the state.”
“No one in South Kashmir has forgotten what NC did to workers of Jamat-e-Islami in the 1970s. Omar Abdullah himself stands responsible for the devastation of South Kashmir, when during his father’s rule POTA was imposed, notorious STF and Ikhwan was unleashed on people especially in south Kashmir,” he added.
Beg said it was in his (Omar’s) rule that South Kashmir faced the worst security crackdown that destroyed many families. “Who can forget the tragic fate of Asiya and Neelofar - daughters of South Kashmir, who were brutally raped and murdered by culprits shielded by Omar Abdullah's administration? Everyone knows the shameful role that Omar Abdullah and his administration played in protecting perpetrators of the crime of disrespecting daughters of South Kashmir,” he said.
Mehboob Beg reiterated that the devastation of South Kashmir is a human tragedy of immense pain and suffering. “Let's not politicize it for petty political gains and if anything let's come together to heal the pain and suffering of the people of South Kashmir, rather than take advantage from their misery”, he added.

