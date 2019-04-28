Mehboob Beg cautions Congress against raising ‘Article 370 bogey’ during election campaigning

April 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Senior PDP leader, Dr. Mehboob Beg, on Saturday cautioned the Congress against raising the Article 370/35-A bogey during campaigning.

“I would advice the Congress to flip the pages of history and see how they played their part in eroding the special status enjoyed by the state of J&K. To speak about preserving the special status of the State is one thing, but how they acted when in power is for anyone to see,” Beg, as per a statement, said.

“Let the Congress first answer as to who was responsible for changing the nomenclature of the Prime Minister of J&K to Chief Minister, who changed 'Sadr-e-riyasat' to 'Governor'? The Congress single handedly eroded Article 370 and everything guaranteed pursuant to it and they have the cheek to tell us that they will safeguard our special status. Had they done what they had to, we would not have come to this,” Beg added.



He said that it was better for Congress to “stick to talking about development-related issues. “To wander into the realm of supporting article 370/35-A does not suit them, we are all aware of the history. They are now telling us that they will nominate interlocutors, they have done it in the past as well, only to bide time and mislead us. What good has ever come out of this?” he questioned.



He added that Justice Sageer, in his report, did recommend restoration of the special status granted to the State. “,What happened to it? Committee reports, working group recommendations, expert opinions - they are all lying in a dustbin.”

“The only difference in the way Congress and BJP have dealt with Kashmir is that the BJP has been brazen, insensitive and aggressive while the Congress has eroded our special status hiding behind sweet words and achieved results stealthily.”