Mehboba questions Modi’s pre-poll bashing, post-poll beseeching

April 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

‘Self-rule more pragmatic to resolve Kashmir’

Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks at a rally in Kathua where he said he would not allow Abdullahs and Muftis to divide India, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former chief minister Mehboba Mufti Sunday said Modi bashes political families before the elections and then sends envoys to stitch alliance with them afterwards.

“Why does PM bash political families pre elections & then sends his envoys to stitch alliances with the very same parties? NC in 99 & PDP in 2015. Why do they choose power over Article 370 then? BJP with its noxious agenda of banishing Muslims & minorities wants to divide India," Mehbooba tweeted.

Earlier, addressing PDP workers’ convention in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, she termed PDP’s self-rule formula the most pragmatic approach to resolve the decades-old Kashmir conflict and reiterated that peace would remain elusive in the State unless peoples’ aspirations are taken into account by both India and Pakistan.

Mehbooba said the world had now realised how Kashmir issue, if allowed to remain unsettled, could become a major cause for pushing both India and Pakistan toward the brink of a nuclear war.

She said it was high time that both the countries for their greater common good address Kashmir issue on priority and to begin with, PDP’s self-rule formula was the best option as already described by the saner voices of South Asia.

“It was Mufti Muhammad Sayeed who made confidence building measures and engagement both internally and externally the most inseparable features of Kashmir and made people at the helm in New Delhi and Islamabad realise that Jammu Kashmir could be opened up to the rest of the world through all our traditional routes to China, Central Asia and other geographies. We have been demanding that the two fragmented parts of Kashmir must be made into a single unit without changing borders and free trade, free movement of people, students and professionals, joint initiatives in tourism and education is initiated,” Mehbooba said.

The former CM said the day coalition government in the State fell in June last year, she had cautioned against the adoption of muscular approach for Kashmir would turn the situation more gruesome and worrying.

However, the PDP President aid it seems that there was only muscular policy and no other policy that had been adopted for the people of Kashmir.

She said for making peace State’s permanent feature, announcement of mega development projects and opening up the doors of coffers would not help in any way as these policies had failed to yield the desired results and would fail in the future also.

“We have to learn from what is happening around the world including Afghanistan where there is a thrust on dialogue and Pakistan has been counted as a major stake holder. Talks are the only way forward and it is only through non-confrontational approach that we will be able to give our coming generations a safer and tranquil place to live. Making peace of graveyard prevalent never worked and will never work,” Mehbooba said.