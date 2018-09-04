Mehak Dramatic Club organizes Infotel awards 2018 at Tagore Hall

Imran Ansari presides over, best performers felicitated
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 03:
Mehak Dramatic club in collaboration with Kashmir Tehelka organised Infotel awards 2018 on Sunday at Tagore Hall Srinagar.
MLA Pattan and former minister Imran Raza Ansari presided over the function as chief guest while as Bollywood Director Rahat Kazmi was guest of honor on the occasion.
Top performers including Chief Engineer R&B Sami Arif, Director Meteorological Department Sonum Lotus, Journalists, social workers, health officers, senior KAS Officers, teachers and radio and TV actors were felicitated by the organizers in the event, which was attended by a huge gathering affiliated with different departments, NGOs and others.
On the occasion, Imran Ansari lauded Mohammad Lateef Bhat for organising such functions.
Media partners for this event were Kashmir News Service (KNS), The Kashmir Magazine and Daily Ilhaaq.
Sponsors of the program were Diagno labs, Asif Memorial health care Handwara, Ansari Toyota, Florence Hospital, Licot formulations Pvt. Ltd.